Simmons Bank Has $9 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

