Simmons Bank Has $911,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.