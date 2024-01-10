Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

