Simmons Bank Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Eaton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

