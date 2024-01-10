Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,203 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.