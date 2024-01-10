Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 135 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,210,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BLK stock opened at $794.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $745.60 and a 200 day moving average of $703.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

