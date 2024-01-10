Skylands Capital LLC Buys 27,300 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $354,001,000 after buying an additional 1,912,963 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

