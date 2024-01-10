Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Photronics worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Stock Up 0.6 %

PLAB stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.