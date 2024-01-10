Skylands Capital LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 2.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of FMC worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

