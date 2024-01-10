Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

