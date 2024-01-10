Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

