Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,004,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.70. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.