Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Generac by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after buying an additional 357,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.