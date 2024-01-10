Skylands Capital LLC Increases Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 6.64% of Cytosorbents worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $48,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cytosorbents Price Performance
CTSO stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cytosorbents news, Director Alan D. Sobel acquired 22,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,469.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
