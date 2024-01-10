Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,770,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,249,000 after purchasing an additional 223,745 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AEM opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.