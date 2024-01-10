Skylands Capital LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

