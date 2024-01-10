Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

