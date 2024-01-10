Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

