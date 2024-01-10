Skylands Capital LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 118,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 701,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBD opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

