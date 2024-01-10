Skylands Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,837 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELAN opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

