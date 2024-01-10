Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

