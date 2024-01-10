SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up about 1.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Down 0.4 %

SKYW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.