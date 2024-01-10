SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $20.97. SMART Global shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 1,082,704 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after buying an additional 603,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SMART Global by 46.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 832,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Up 13.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.60.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

