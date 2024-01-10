Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 221 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $436.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.52.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

