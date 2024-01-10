Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 6,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

