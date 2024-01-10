Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 5,866 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

