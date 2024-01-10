Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $436.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.52. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $469.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

