Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

