Smith Salley & Associates Buys 14,944 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.