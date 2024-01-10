Smith Salley & Associates Buys 805 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

