Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $554,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.