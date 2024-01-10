Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 112.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,390.52 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,528.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,428.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,384.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.