Smith Salley & Associates Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

