Smith Salley & Associates Has $342,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $265,833.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $242,555.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,042,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.



Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

