Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

