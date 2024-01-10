Smith Salley & Associates Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.30. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

