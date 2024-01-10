Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after buying an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 362.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

