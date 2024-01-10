Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,599 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

