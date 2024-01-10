Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 206,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

