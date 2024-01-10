Social Capital Group LLC Sells 1,700,000 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Social Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,573,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. ProKidney makes up approximately 89.0% of Social Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Social Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $53,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in ProKidney by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,523. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519,973 shares in the company, valued at $24,452,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,448,686 shares of company stock worth $13,514,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

