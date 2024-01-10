Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $52.59

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.59, but opened at $51.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 207,157 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

