Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

