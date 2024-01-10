Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $191.41 million and approximately $12,434.74 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,083.44 or 1.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011091 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00180168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003518 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00910419 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $25,452.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

