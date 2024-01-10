Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Makes New $46.53 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,062. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

