SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,126 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $53,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

