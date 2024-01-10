SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 180,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 76,618 shares.The stock last traded at $31.28 and had previously closed at $31.02.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

