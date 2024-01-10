SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 25,013 shares.The stock last traded at $144.54 and had previously closed at $144.25.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $842.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

