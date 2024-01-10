Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $99,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPHR stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

