Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 703,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,783. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,434 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

