Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.16. 464,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,069,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

